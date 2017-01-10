Authorities in Blackfalds are looking for three suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a rural property near the community.

At about 8:00 a.m. on January 9, police say three people broke into the home wielding rifles.

They held the residents up, ransacked the home and then fled with cash and personal items.

The victims were not injured in the incident.

Police say one suspect was a woman, approximately 5’10”, with a thin build and wearing all black with a skull mask.

The other two suspects with men who were also dressed in all black clothing and wearing facemasks.

The suspects fled in a vehicle, but the residents weren’t able to identify the make or model.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

This is the second armed robbery that has taken place in the community in the past week.

On January 5, police say a pair of male suspects burst into a gas station holding rifles.

They held up the clerk and made off with cash and cigarettes.

No arrests have been made in that incident so far.