No one was injured after fire destroyed a mobile home in Lethbridge on Saturday.

Crews were called to the Bridge Villa Estates in north Lethbridge at about 2:00 p.m.

A 19-year-old was home at the time but escaped without injuries, however the heat from the blaze was so intense, a second home suffered extensive damage as well and an elderly couple had to be evacuated.

“Three occupants from the main trailer plus two occupants from the other trailer will be out of their homes tonight and unfortunately, the main trailer is a write-off,” said Cpt. Dave Heatherington.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.