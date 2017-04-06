Doctors in charge of the care of Matthew de Grood, the young man who killed five people at a house party in northwest Calgary in 2014, say that the young man's mental issues are in 'full remission'.

De Grood was found not criminally responsible for killing Zackariah Rathwell, 21; Jordan Segura, 22; Josh Hunter, 23; Kaitlin Perras, 23, and Lawrence Hong, 27, at a house party in Brentwood on April 15, 2014.

Since the judge made that ruling last year, de Grood has been held at a secure mental health facility where he has been receiving treatment.

Each year, the Alberta Review Board can decide to keep de Grood in the facility, allow him back into the community under certain conditions or grant him an absolute discharge.

Dr. Sergio Santana, one of the doctors de Grood has been seeing at the facility, says he has been treated with anti-depressants and anti-psychotics but has had no negative interactoins with any of the staff during his stay.

Santana also said that de Grood has issues with PTSD, nightmares and anxiety but he is 'responding well' to treatment.

He told the hearing that de Grood is a 'model patient' who has a very low risk of violent recidivism in a controlled environment but will need to remain on anti-psychotic medication for the rest of his life.

Santana said his plan is to continue his medication schedule and psychiatric education, with a movement towards exposing him to the stressers that may have had an impact on his schizophrenia.

He is seeking two privileges from the board at this point; supervised walks around the hospital grounds and supervised visits to Calgary for medical appointments.

Gregg Perras, the father of Kaiti, says he never wants to see de Grood free.

“We believe he falls under the small percent, the one percent that shows the extreme violence they are capable of when they’re unmedicated. So we don’t ever want to see him out of hospital grounds.”

The Crown says it is still considering pursuing a high-risk NCR designation for de Grood.

That would increase the duration of the review hearings to every three years instead of on an annual basis.

Allan Fay, de Grood’s lawyer, says his client shouldn’t be considered for that because he has been responding well to treatment.

However, he isn't seeking an unconditional release at this time.

Victim impact statements are expected to be read on Thursday afternoon and the hearing will continue for two days.