A man from Calgary and another from Lethbridge were killed in a boating incident near Tofino, B.C.

They were part of a group of five men enjoying a weekend of fishing when the boat capsized off the coast of Vancouver Island on Sunday.

“Two of them were rescued by two local vessels of opportunity and those two individuals had cardiac issues and were reported as deceased when they arrived back at Tofino,” said Dan Bate, Canadian Coast Guard, in a phone interview.

The Transportation Safety Board, RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service are investigating the incident.

The men have been identified as Alvin Beckley, 38, of Calgary, and Michael Cutler, 42, of Lethbridge.

Both men were part of a construction crew from Alberta working on renovations at the Pacific Sands Resort.

Cutler leaves behind two sones aged 15 and 17. Beckley had three daughters, aged four, six and eight.

“I started crying, it was overwhelming,” said Heather Harke, a friend of Jacqui Beckley. “I can't imagine what she is going through but it was quite devastating to consider.”

Alvin Beckley had been the sole breadwinner for the family, and had been battling an illness that kept him away from work. A new job was helping the family get back on its feet. Beckley had no life insurance and the family is in a difficult position.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover funeral expenses and to support the family. You can find out more here.

-with files from Kathy Le.