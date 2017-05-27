Bobcat kittens successfully reunited with mom following house fire in southwest Calgary
Two bobcat kittens were reunited with their mother on Saturday after they were relocated by fire crews during a house fire in Oakridge (photo: CWRS)
Published Saturday, May 27, 2017 5:24PM MDT
The Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society says two bobcat kittens have been returned to their mother after the animals were relocated during Friday’s house fire in the community of Oakridge.
On Friday afternoon, fire crews battled a fire in a home on a Oakmount Way Southwest. During their response, members of the Calgary Fire Department located two bobcat kittens on the property.
The bobcats were transported to the Fish Creek Pet Hospital on Friday night were they were cleaned and assessed.
On Saturday, the kittens were released into the wild, under the watch of Alberta Fish and Wildlife members, where they reunited with their mother.
