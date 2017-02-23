Body found in car on Centre Street
Police have shut down Centre Street North in both directions to investigate a suspicious death.
The call came in at 4:30 on Thursday morning reporting that there appeared to be a man in medical distress inside a vehicle at the intersection at Centre Street and 12th Avenue N. When police arrived, they found that the man had died.
Centre Street is closed between 11th and 13th Avenues and authorities warn that closure will remain in place for some time.
Police say there is no risk to the public.
Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call them or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
