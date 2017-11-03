Members of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit are leading the investigation into Friday afternoon's discovery of a body inside a home in northeast Calgary.

According to police, officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of Pineside Place N.E. shortly before 4:00 p.m. following reports of a death.

Investigators have deemed the death suspicious but have not released any information regarding the nature of the death or the identity of the deceased.

An autopsy is scheduled for early next week.

Anyone who has information regarding the death is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.