Body found in southeast Calgary
Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near the Bow Waters Canoe Club in the southeast on Wednesday.
Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017 12:12PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 26, 2017 12:31PM MDT
Police are investigating after a body was found near a boating facility in southeast Calgary on Wednesday morning.
The body was found shortly after 11:30 a.m. near the Bow Waters Canoe Club.
Police have not said if the death is being considered suspicious.
The Medical Examiner has been called to the scene.
More to come.