The Calgary Police Service confirms the search for a missing 33-year-old man from Edmonton has ended following last weekend's discovery of human remains along the banks of the Bow River.

A group that had been fishing south of the Carseland Weir made the discovery on Saturday and alerted officials.

On Thursday, police identified the deceased as 33-year-old Jordan Nicholas Curtis of Edmonton. Curtis was reported missing in June of this year after he failed to contact friends and family after visiting a friend in Calgary's East Village.

Police say Curtis' death is considered non-suspicious and not of a criminal nature.