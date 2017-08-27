The remains of a missing swimmer were located Sunday morning by members of the High River fire department.

According to RCMP, an unnamed 48-year-old man from High River had been swimming with friends in the Highwood River on Saturday night when he separated from the group in search of deeper water.

The man failed to return to his friends and emergency crews, including members of the RCMP K-9 division, Foothills Search and Rescue members and the Calgary Police Service’s HAWCS aerial unit, were deployed at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Crews searched for signs of the missing swimmer until the effort was called off due to darkness.

On Sunday morning, firefighters located the body in the river.

The identity of the deceased has not been released and an autopsy will be conducted by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office. RCMP have declared the death an accidental drowning.