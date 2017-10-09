Alberta RCMP confirm the search for a missing 27-year-old boater in McGregor Lake has ended following the discovery of a body on Monday afternoon.

The unidentified man had been boating with three other people on Saturday, September 30, on the lake east of Vulcan when the vessel capsized. The other members of the party were rescued by boaters or swam to shore but the 27-year-old High River resident and the boat failed to surface.

The search concluded Sunday afternoon, nine days after the disappearance, following the recovery of a body from the lake.

The search for the missing boater involved numerous agencies including members of the RCMP, the Calgary Fire Department aquatic team, several area fire departments, EMS, Alberta Fish and Wildlife and concerned citizens.