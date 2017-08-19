Nearly six days after a man failed to surface after a boat capsized on Sylvan Lake, rescue crews have recovered his body.

The unnamed 43-year-old man had been on a boat with two other adults and a 10-year-old child last Sunday when the group encountered a storm. The wild weather caused the craft to topple and three of the boaters, including the child, who had been wearing personal flotation devices, stayed with the overturned boat before successfully making their way to shore.

It is believed the fourth man had been injured when the boat overturned and he was last seen in the water prior to Saturday’s recovery.

A search effort including members of the Sylvan Lake RCMP, Sylvan Lake Fire Department and conservation officers made several attempts to locate the missing man. On Saturday morning, crews located the body.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on Monday.