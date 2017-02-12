The multi-month search for Fletcher Kimmel has concluded following the discovery of the missing man’s body. Family members confirm they have been informed of Kimmel’s death.

Kimmel, who is originally from Brooks, was reported missing in late September 2016 by members of his family and police deemed the disappearance as suspicious. The 30-year-old man’s last known whereabouts was at a northeast convenience store on September 27 where he was recorded by surveillance cameras.

On January 29, members of the Cochrane RCMP responded to a location near the Jumping Pound Demonstration Forest, south of the Trans-Canada Highway and west of Highway 22, after a member of the public found human remains embedded in ice and snow.

An autopsy identified the deceased as Kimmel.

The Calgary Police Service and RCMP have not released information pertaining to the nature of Kimmel’s death.

The CPS Homicide Unit is leading the investigation into Kimmel's death. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.

A memorial service for Fletcher Kimmel is scheduled to be held in the city of Brooks on Saturday, February 18.