

CTV Calgary Staff





Police confirm the body of Kelly Flock, the 68-year-old Calgary senior who has been missing since June 22, has been recovered.

Investigators say Flock was found Thursday night in a wooded-area in the community of Britannia after neighbourhood residents encountered a body and reported it to police.

An autopsy conducted Friday identified the deceased as Flock. The death is not considered suspicious.

The senior was last seen on June 22 while leaving the Original Joe's in Marda Loop.

Thursday night's police response in Britannia occurred while a candleight vigil for Flock was taking place at the Marda Loop Community Centre.