Body of missing senior discovered in wooded area in southwest Calgary
Calgary police say a body, believed to be Kelly Flock's, was found on Thursday, July 13.
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Friday, July 14, 2017 8:09AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, July 14, 2017 1:54PM MDT
Police confirm the body of Kelly Flock, the 68-year-old Calgary senior who has been missing since June 22, has been recovered.
Investigators say Flock was found Thursday night in a wooded-area in the community of Britannia after neighbourhood residents encountered a body and reported it to police.
An autopsy conducted Friday identified the deceased as Flock. The death is not considered suspicious.
The senior was last seen on June 22 while leaving the Original Joe's in Marda Loop.
Thursday night's police response in Britannia occurred while a candleight vigil for Flock was taking place at the Marda Loop Community Centre.
