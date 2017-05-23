The body of a woman who was reported missing after she failed to return from a kayaking trip down the Bow River on the long weekend has been recovered by search crews.

Parks Canada and RCMP were notified that the woman from Clarington, Ontario was overdue at about 9:00 p.m. Monday and officials say an abandoned kayak was found a few hours earlier near the Taylor Lake area.

A search of the river by helicopter showed what appeared to be a submerged person upstream and a ground search was launched.

The woman’s body was recovered by Visitor Safety Specialists at about midnight.

Police say the 25-year-old woman’s family has been notified and that her name is not being released.