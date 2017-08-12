Members of the Gleichen RCMP department have located the body a 61-year-old man who was reported missing on Friday afternoon.

According to RCMP, Alfred Clinton McMaster went for a swim in the Bow River on the Siksika First Nation and had not been heard from since.

McMaster's body was found Friday evening by Gleichen RCMP at an undisclosed located.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Calgary Medical Examiner's Office.