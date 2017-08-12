CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Body recovered of man who went for a swim on Siksika First Nation but didn't return
Undated photograph of Alfred Clinton McMaster who was reported missing on August 11, 2017 (supplied: RCMP)
Published Saturday, August 12, 2017 11:19AM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 12, 2017 12:02PM MDT
Members of the Gleichen RCMP department have located the body a 61-year-old man who was reported missing on Friday afternoon.
According to RCMP, Alfred Clinton McMaster went for a swim in the Bow River on the Siksika First Nation and had not been heard from since.
McMaster's body was found Friday evening by Gleichen RCMP at an undisclosed located.
An autopsy will be conducted by the Calgary Medical Examiner's Office.