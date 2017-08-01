Bowness homes evacuated after gas line ruptured by backhoe
A backhoe severed an underground natural gas line in the Bowness area on Tuesday afternoon.
Published Tuesday, August 1, 2017 4:16PM MDT
Emergency crews were called out to a gas leak in the northwest on Tuesday afternoon and evacuated people from several homes as a precaution.
Firefighters were called to a home under construction in the 5800 block of Bow Crescent N.W. at about 12:15 p.m. after a piece of heavy equipment severed an underground natural gas line.
People were evacuated from about 30 homes and many took refuge in a nearby park while ATCO crews shut off the gas to fix the break.
The residents were allowed to return home a few hours later and there were no reports of any injuries.
