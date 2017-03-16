The residents of Heritage Terrace, a northwest seniors’ housing complex, have access to an elevator again following a lengthy refurbishment effort that failed to pass three separate inspections.

On Thursday afternoon, officials with Calgary Heritage Housing, the organization that runs the complex in the 7700 block of Bowness Road N.W., confirmed to CTV Calgary that the elevator in the three storey building is back in service after it passed inspection.

The modernization of the lift began at the beginning of January and was originally scheduled to last four weeks. The project was delayed on several occasions after the elevator failed three inspections for undisclosed reasons.

During the disruption in elevator service, a number of the elderly tenants were unable to make their way down the stairs due to mobility issues , leaving them confined to their floors.

The fourth elevator inspection was scheduled to take place on Friday but, following a CTV Calgary story on the situation in Heritage Terrace, Calgary Heritage Housing was able to hasten the process.