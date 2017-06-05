A three-year-old boy who was rescued by a family member from an above ground pool in the hamlet of Delacour last week passed away on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to a residence in the community at about 6:30 p.m. last Thursday for reports of a child in medical distress.

Police say the little boy was found unconscious in the water and was pulled out by a family member who then called 911.

The boy was flown to Alberta Children’s Hospital in critical condition and on Monday succumbed to his injuries.

"A tragic accident like this hits home for everyone," said Airdrie Detachment Commander, Sgt. Kimberley Pasloske. "Our hearts go out to the family and entire community at this time of need".

Police say there was no indication of foul play or criminal responsibility in the matter.