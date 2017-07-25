Former Wildrose leader Brian Jean is in Calgary on Tuesday to announce what he calls an ‘important policy plank’ in his run to become leader of the new United Conservative Party.

He is the first candidate to officially launch his campaign, just a few days after the Wildrose and PC Party voted to merge.

Former PC leader Jason Kenney and Calgary lawyer Doug Schweitzer have also indicated their desire to run.

Jean hasn’t said much about his platform so far, but has said that the first thing he would do if he became leader of the province would be to cut the carbon tax.

He says he is a life-long Albertan and is the best person to head the new party and defeat the NDP.

“I’ve owned and operated more than a dozen businesses successfully in Alberta, I have been a lawyer for over 25 years here in Alberta, I worked in Parliament for 10 years as well. I have a very diverse background; more than anything I believe I am a true Albertan who wants to see our province back.”

Meanwhile, there are a number of members who decided not to go along with the merger and instead formed another group to join Alberta’s political landscape.

‘Alberta Together’, a group made up of former PC members, spoke in Edmonton on Monday as part of a province-wide tour.

They say they could be a home for those who don’t feel comfortable with the new UCP.

MLA Nathan Cooper will be the interim UCP leader until a leadership vote is made.