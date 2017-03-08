Tuesday morning’s theft of a running vehicle outside a Carstairs home left Morgan Lindsay without his ride and the cremated remains of his brother Jordan.

Morgan, who had moved to town just days prior to the theft and had yet to unpack his vehicle, says he started his 2008 Nissan Rogue and left it idling in the frigid conditions. In less than 10 minutes time, someone had helped themselves to the SUV crossover.

Inside the vehicle was a black box containing the ashes of Morgan’s twin brother Jordan who passed away more than a year ago, at the age of 36, following a battle with severe ulcers. Morgan is pleading for the return of the ashes.

“I just don’t want the thought of him just being left in a ditch or a dumpster or something,” said Morgan. “He’s my best friend.”

“This really means a lot to me.”

The Carstairs resident of only three days has endured a difficult 13 month period. In addition to the loss of Jordan, Morgan also lost his mother and father since the start of 2016.

Angela Staszczak, Morgan’s girlfriend of three years, says the loss of Jordan’s ashes deprives them of their plans to say goodbye. “Our plan was to give him a proper resting place,” explained Staszczak. “That’s been taken away from us. He deserves that. He was an amazing person.”

Morgan says the vehicle, which was insured, and its contents mean little to him with the exception of the urn and Jordan’s ashes. He's asking for the thief to have a heart and to leave the box somewhere safe.

“I’m sure you have your reasons for living the way that you do, stealing cars and whatever it is you take, but keep in mind that you probably have family and you probably have friends that you care about.”

“I don’t need anything else. I just want the ashes back,” said Morgan. “Bring him home please.”

Morgan has reported the theft to the local RCMP detachment. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jordan's ashes or the silver 2008 Nissan Rogue, Alberta licence plate BMM 4664, is asked to contact police.

With files from CTV's Kathy Le