The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance camera stills of the suspect in two recent robberies in the hopes a member of the public can identify the masked man.

Wednesday morning, at approximately 7:00 a.m., the suspect entered the Petro-Canada gas station in the 1400 block of Kensington Road Northwest and approached the clerk. The suspect produced a knife, demanded cash and fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

On Thursday morning, shortly before 1:00 a.m., a similar robbery occurred at the Mac’s Convenience store in the 2900 block of 14 Street Southwest. A masked man, armed with a knife, approached the register and demanded cash.

According to police, a lone suspect is believed to be responsible for both robberies. The two stores are located approximately three kilometres apart.

The suspect is described as:

A male believed to be in his mid-20s

Approximately 173 cm (5’8”) tall

Having a medium build

Having a deep voice and dark eyes

Anyone with information regarding the robberies is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.