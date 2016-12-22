Tens of thousands of travelers will be passing through Calgary International Airport over Christmas, and there are a number of things you should keep in mind if you are heading out of the city to warmer temperatures.

Things are normally pretty busy at the airport but, at this time of year, it is pretty hectic.

Officials at the airport say the best thing to keep in mind is to plan ahead and be prepared for anything that can happen.

Passengers will need to give themselves extra time to find parking, drop off luggage and get through security.

It’s also vital to know exactly where you’re going, especially since YYC opened the new international terminal earlier this year.

Signage can help direct you on your way, but if you happen to get lost, then you can ask one of the many airport workers for help.

As for security checks, you should make sure that all the gifts you’re bringing with you are unwrapped in case any of the workers need to inspect them before boarding.

But the airport has made sure that the surprise won’t be spoiled because a free wrapping station has been set up just past the security booth.

For more travel tips and information on any delays or cancellations, you can check the Calgary International Airport’s website.