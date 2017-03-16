Robin Wortman, the Calgary Homeless Foundation board member who was recently charged with sexual assault and assault with a weapon, has been released on bail.

On Thursday, the presiding judge granted Wortman bail under 22 conditions that include:

  • Prohibited access to anywhere where minors are likely to be present
  • A restriction on contacting anyone under the age of 18
  • Regularly scheduled meetings with his probation officer
  • The surrendering of his passport to his attorney
  • Remaining at his court approved residence between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. unless bail supervisor approves an exception
  • Abstaining from drugs and alcohol
  • Restricted internet access

The 62-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy in January who, according to the Calgary Police Service, had approached Wortman in an attempt to purchase crystal meth but was given GHB.

The assault with a weapon charge stems from an alleged foot chase in the hallway of Wortman’s residence where the 62-year-old, armed with a knife, pursued a 19-year-old man.