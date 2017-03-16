Calgarian accused of sex-related offence against teen granted bail with conditions
On March 12, 2017, Robin Wortman was arrested in the 1000 block of 16 Avenue S.W. after he allegedly chased a teen down the hallway of an apartment complex with a knife.
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 4:54PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 16, 2017 4:56PM MDT
Robin Wortman, the Calgary Homeless Foundation board member who was recently charged with sexual assault and assault with a weapon, has been released on bail.
On Thursday, the presiding judge granted Wortman bail under 22 conditions that include:
- Prohibited access to anywhere where minors are likely to be present
- A restriction on contacting anyone under the age of 18
- Regularly scheduled meetings with his probation officer
- The surrendering of his passport to his attorney
- Remaining at his court approved residence between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. unless bail supervisor approves an exception
- Abstaining from drugs and alcohol
- Restricted internet access
The 62-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy in January who, according to the Calgary Police Service, had approached Wortman in an attempt to purchase crystal meth but was given GHB.
The assault with a weapon charge stems from an alleged foot chase in the hallway of Wortman’s residence where the 62-year-old, armed with a knife, pursued a 19-year-old man.
