Robin Wortman, the Calgary Homeless Foundation board member who was recently charged with sexual assault and assault with a weapon, has been released on bail.

On Thursday, the presiding judge granted Wortman bail under 22 conditions that include:

Prohibited access to anywhere where minors are likely to be present

A restriction on contacting anyone under the age of 18

Regularly scheduled meetings with his probation officer

The surrendering of his passport to his attorney

Remaining at his court approved residence between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. unless bail supervisor approves an exception

Abstaining from drugs and alcohol

Restricted internet access

The 62-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy in January who, according to the Calgary Police Service, had approached Wortman in an attempt to purchase crystal meth but was given GHB.

The assault with a weapon charge stems from an alleged foot chase in the hallway of Wortman’s residence where the 62-year-old, armed with a knife, pursued a 19-year-old man.