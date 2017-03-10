A Calgary man celebrated his fortieth birthday in unique fashion, electing to do away with the idea of a big bash in order to brighten the days of complete strangers.

With the help of his friends, Jaime Lawrence raised nearly $1,400 and used the collected funds to purchase Calgary Co-op gift cards in $50 denominations. On Friday, Lawrence visited the Forest Lawn Co-op and made some new friends on his fortieth birthday while distributing cards.

Hillary Johnson was stunned following an impromptu conversation with Lawrence in the produce section.

“I just came to the grocery store to get a few things for dinner and Jaime, this very kind gentleman, gave me a gift card for his birthday which is so odd,” laughed Hillary Johnson. “I think it’s so kind.”

Johnson says she recently finished school and is in better spot financially than in years past. “After this, I’m definitely going to spread the good deeds.”

Lawrence made his way through the aisles chatting with customers and handing out gift cards to celebrate his birthday.

“You’re nervous because you’re sort of approaching total strangers,” said Lawrence, “but the deed just pushes you to do it.”

Lawrence says some shoppers refused his gesture while one man accepted a gift card only to attempt to find someone else to give it to.

“The surprise that some people just didn’t want it (because) they were in a good place,” said Lawrence. “That one guy that tried to pay it forward and tried to give it to someone else, that’s so amazing!

Some of Lawrence’s friends notified Co-op of the (at the time) 39-year-old’s plans. Co-op livestreamed Lawrence’s efforts on the company’s Facebook account and staff interrupted Lawrence’s gift card distribution to surprise him with a birthday cake.

“I didn’t anticipate this, I didn’t anticipate you guys,” said Lawrence. “I was just going to do it and then some of my friends passed it around. Had no one been here I still would have been here doing this.”

“Now I want to give out birthday cake.”

Karen Allan, Co-op’s senior manager of corporate communications, said it was amazing to see the reactions Lawrence received.

“It was a real nice gesture, really selfless and really humble. It was so genuine,” said Allan. “There were a lot of smiles. There were a few hugs from him and our members.”

After his time at Co-op, Lawrence planned to distribute donated clothing he had collected to a number of charities. “It’s just nice when you can do something nice for people.”

"Little things matter."

With files from CTV’s Brad MacLeod