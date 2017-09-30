A 27-year-old Calgary man has been arrested and charged in connection with a recent stabbing attack in the Manchester Industrial area.

On September 6, emergency crews were called to the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5700 block of 2 Street Southwest to check on the welfare of an injured man. The 37-year-old man, later identified as Valeri Lomakine, was suffering from stab wounds that proved fatal. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Investigators identified 27-year-old Michael Jordan Hope as a suspect and the 27-year-old was arrested on Thursday, September 28. Hope has been charged with second degree murder.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.