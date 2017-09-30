CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Calgarian charged in connection with fatal stabbing of Valeri Lomakine
Police and the Medical Examiner's Office inspect the scene where the man's body was found.
Published Saturday, September 30, 2017 1:22PM MDT
A 27-year-old Calgary man has been arrested and charged in connection with a recent stabbing attack in the Manchester Industrial area.
On September 6, emergency crews were called to the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5700 block of 2 Street Southwest to check on the welfare of an injured man. The 37-year-old man, later identified as Valeri Lomakine, was suffering from stab wounds that proved fatal. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Investigators identified 27-year-old Michael Jordan Hope as a suspect and the 27-year-old was arrested on Thursday, September 28. Hope has been charged with second degree murder.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.