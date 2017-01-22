A 27-year-old Calgary man has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection with the discovery of a body inside a hotel room in Fort McMurray in March 2013.

On the morning of March 24, 2013, officers were called to the Bridgeport Inn after hotel staff located the remains of Leslie Paul Laboucane, a 28-year-old man from Fort McMurray. Investigators determined Laboucane’s death was a homicide.

Following an investigation that lasted for more than three years, an arrest warrant was issued for Robert Kenneth Laing of Calgary.

On Friday, January 20, 2017, Laing was located and members of the CPS tactical team assisted in the apprehension.

The 27-year-old has been charged with one count of second degree murder and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday in Wood Buffalo Provincial Court in Fort McMurray. The accused will appear via CCTV.