Calgarian dead following Trans-Canada Highway crash near Cluny
Emergency crews at the scene of Saturday evening's fatal crash at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 842 (photo courtesy: Bevern Paul)
Published Sunday, July 30, 2017 1:37PM MDT
A 59-year-old woman from Calgary did not survive a Saturday evening collision on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Gleichen.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 842, north of Cluny, at around 7:30 p.m. following a collision involving an SUV and a truck.
The driver of the SUV, a 59-year-old woman from Calgary, was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased has not been released.
The driver of the truck, a 40-year-old man from Coaldale, suffered minor injuries in the crash.
RCMP continue to investigate the fatal collision.
