A 28-year-old man passed away at the Canmore Hospital Thursday afternoon after rescuers removed him from a body of water on the edge of town.

According to RCMP, emergency crews including Canmore EMS, Canmore Fire and RCMP responded to Quarry Lake at approximately 3:30 p.m. following reports indicating a person was in distress.

Prior to the arrival of first responders, a male, who had been swimming, called for help before disappearing under the surface of the lake. Witnesses says they man was submerged for several minutes before bystanders located the unresponsive man, pulled him to shore and attempted CPR.

The unconscious man was transported by ambulance to the Canmore Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The identity of the deceased has not been released as RCMP attempt to notify his next of kin but officials confirm he is a 28-year-old resident of Calgary.