A 35-year-old man from Calgary is dead following a Thursday morning incident at a worksite in central Alberta.

According to RCMP, officers were called to a drilling site northwest of the village of Consort at approximately 7:00 a.m. following reports a worker had been injured. The worker had succumbed to his injuries prior to the arrival of emergency crews,

The identity of the deceased has not been released but RCMP confirm the man was a 35-year-old from Calgary.

A preliminary investigation into the death indicating the man was fatally injured during a pressure test. Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the workplace fatality.

Consort is situated approximately 220 kilometres east of Red Deer on Highway 12.