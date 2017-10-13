The driver of a BMW was killed after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the support beam of a highway overpass north of Aldersyde on Friday morning.

Police responded to the single vehicle crash on Highway 2 at about 10:30 a.m. and say the BMW 323i was travelling north on the roadway when it crashed near Highway 547.

A 21-year-old man from Calgary was the lone occupant in the vehicle and died at the scene.

A collision analyst is investigating and officials say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.