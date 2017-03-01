A 44-year-old Calgary man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and discharging a firearm with intent to danger life in connection with a May 2016 shooting attack in a home in the community of Pineridge that claimed his wife and sent his teenage daughter to hospital with gunshot wounds to her face.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hien Tuan Lam admitted to fatally shooting 41-year-old Hue Ngoc Nguyen, who was his common-law wife at the time, as well as injuring his daughter during a May 24, 2016 attack at a home in the 6900 block of Rundlehorn Drive Northeast.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Lam and Nguyen were involved in a late night argument in their home on May 23, 2016. The argument escalated and Nguyen closed a bedroom door. Lam, armed with a pistol, entered the bedroom where Nguyen and three children were. A struggle ensued and Lam proceeded to shoot Nguyen, once in the head and once in the chest, and his teenage daughter.

Lam fled the home with the youngest of the children leaving behind Nguyen, who was dead, as well as the teenager who pretended to have died as a result of the gunshot wounds to her face. The shooter's vehicle was stopped by police at a location in the northeast and Lam was arrrested and the suspect weapon was seized.

Lam was originally charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder but entered guilty pleas on Wednesday to the lesser charges of second-degree murder and discharging a firearm with intent to danger life.

Following the plea, Lam received :

A life sentence with parole ineligibility for 12 years on the second-degree murder charge

Six years of prison time, to be served concurrently, on the discharging a firearm with intent to danger life charge

Lifetime firearm prohibition

According to Crown prosecutor Shane Parker, Lam's early guilty plea exhibits a great deal of remorse for the domestic murder that was witnessed by three children, who ranged in age from three to 15, including the teenager who was shot.

Parker adds the memories of May 24, 2016 will haunt the children until the day to they die and Lam will be haunted by the psychological trauma inflicted on his children.

"This is one of the saddest cases I've ever come across in my time as a judge and lawyer," said Justice David Gates. "In a single moment, (the children) lost both parents."

With files from CTV's Ina Sidhu