People around the world will hit the switch this weekend to participate in a movement that is intended to unite the global community to generate positive environmental initiatives and take a stand against climate change.

Earth Hour was started by the WWF in March of 2007 and 178 countries and territories are now involved in the annual lights out event.

This year, Earth Hour is on Saturday, March 25 at 8:30 p.m. local time and citizens, businesses and landmarks are being asked to turn out the lights to mark the event.

In 2016, more than 400 well-known landmarks dimmed the lights and over 6000 events were held by individuals and organizations around the world.

This year, the City of Calgary will be shutting off all non-essential lights at the following facilities:

The Municipal Building

Calgary Public Building

Manchester Centre Building E

Water Centre

all fire stations

Centre Street Bridge

the 4th Street S.E. underpass

Reconciliation Bridge

Calgarians are encouraged to power down the lights and electronics for the 60 minutes and to keep energy saving initiatives in mind year round.

The city is hosting a free event from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Confluence Plaza on St. Patrick's Island and people are encouraged to bring lights, drums, costumes and lanterns to take part in a parade to kick off the beginning of Earth Hour.

