Calgarians called on to power down for Earth Hour
People around the world are getting ready to mark Earth Hour by turning out the lights on Saturday.(©All Rights Reserved)
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 11:53AM MDT
People around the world will hit the switch this weekend to participate in a movement that is intended to unite the global community to generate positive environmental initiatives and take a stand against climate change.
Earth Hour was started by the WWF in March of 2007 and 178 countries and territories are now involved in the annual lights out event.
This year, Earth Hour is on Saturday, March 25 at 8:30 p.m. local time and citizens, businesses and landmarks are being asked to turn out the lights to mark the event.
In 2016, more than 400 well-known landmarks dimmed the lights and over 6000 events were held by individuals and organizations around the world.
This year, the City of Calgary will be shutting off all non-essential lights at the following facilities:
- The Municipal Building
- Calgary Public Building
- Manchester Centre Building E
- Water Centre
- all fire stations
- Centre Street Bridge
- the 4th Street S.E. underpass
- Reconciliation Bridge
Calgarians are encouraged to power down the lights and electronics for the 60 minutes and to keep energy saving initiatives in mind year round.
The city is hosting a free event from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Confluence Plaza on St. Patrick's Island and people are encouraged to bring lights, drums, costumes and lanterns to take part in a parade to kick off the beginning of Earth Hour.
For more information on Earth Hour, click HERE.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Calgarians called on to power down for Earth Hour
- Authorities seize dozens of distressed dogs from Lethbridge home
- Former employee at Red Deer non-profit facing fraud charges after $100,000 stolen
- Remains found in French field identified as First World War soldier from Calgary
- Melting snow exposes hidden mould, majority of Calgarians left sniffling