

CTV Calgary Staff





It’s Election Day in Calgary and polls across the city have seen a steady stream of voters since they opened on Monday morning.

People were lined up outside the Ward 7 polling station at Queen Elizabeth Elementary School at least a half an hour before the polls opened at 10:00 a.m.

Officials working at polling stations say voter turnout has been good this year and polls leading up to the election show a close race between incumbent mayor Naheed Nenshi and challenger Bill Smith.

The Ward 7 race is also expected to be a tight one with Druh Farrell defending her seat against four challengers.

Voting stations are busy but most people say they were happy to wait in line to cast their ballot.

“First I was a bit surprised that there was a lineup this early in the day. I guess that’s a good thing; it’s a fairly important election and I think it’s going to be close,” one man said.

“I was surprised,” said a woman. “I don’t think I’ve ever voted with such a big turnout and I’ve never missed an election.”

The city says 157,697 people voted by 6:00 p.m. Monday and that the total voter turnout so far, including the advance votes, is 232,662 or 34.89 percent. Final voter turnout for advanced voting was 74,965.

Officials say voter turnout in 2013 was 148,143 during the same time period.

Some polling stations ran out of ballots and officials are asking people to be patient as more are being delivered. Officials say anyone who is in line by 8:00 p.m. will still be able to vote.

Polling stations are open until 8:00 p.m. and CTV Calgary has complete coverage of Calgary's Civic Election on TV and online beginning at 8 P.M.

Calgary Ward Boundaries