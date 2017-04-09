Ceremonies are being held across Calgary to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge.

It was four days of hell for the Canadian soldiers who stormed Vimy Ridge in April of 1917. They faced a near-impossible task: charge up a muddy, seven-kilometre-long ridge and force enemy troops off.

According to the Canadian Encyclopedia, more than 100,000 French soldiers had already died or been wounded in previous attempts over three years, but the Canadians succeeded, leading Canadian Brigadier-General A.E. Ross to famously say, “In those few minutes, I witnessed the birth of a nation,”.

100 year later, Canadians remember the courage and sacrifice that turned the tide of the war to an Allied victory.

“The battle of Vimy Ridge cost Canadians dearly: 3,598 lives lost and 7,000 wounded. On the German side, casualties are estimated at 20,000,” said Premier Rachel Notley in a release. “Seeing our soldiers excel in such a terrible task was a source of great pride. On this day, they were more than mere tools of the Empire – they were professionals who, through innovation, daring and dedicated preparation, managed to solve one of the most stubborn riddles of a hellish conflict. Vimy Ridge called Canadians to a greater sense of ourselves, helped give our nation a seat at the table at war’s end and loosened the colonial bonds."

There were several memorials held in Calgary on Sunday, including at the Royal Canadian Legion, Centennial Branch, with veterans and current military members in attendance.

As well, an event goes until 4:00 p.m. at The Military Museums that will feature tours, film screenings and talks about the anniversary.