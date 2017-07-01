Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to take part in events in-and-around Calgary celebrating Canada's sesquicentennial.

A massive crowd gathered at Confederation Park in the northwest on Saturday morning for a pancake breakfast. The celebration included the opening of a time capsule set in place at the park's opening during Canada's 100th birthday in 1967 and the singing of O Canada. The capsule contained a centennial coin set, newspapers and documents.

Approximately 4,000 people made their way to Fort Calgary to take part in a world record attempt. The group donned red and white shirts to create a living flag. The official number of participants has yet to be confirmed. Winnipeg currently holds the record.

More details to follow as Canada Day progresses