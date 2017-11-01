For the first time this year, people will gather at the Field of Crosses on Memorial Drive in Calgary on Wednesday morning to pay their respects to Southern Alberta's fallen soldiers.

More than 3,400 white crosses, each bearing the name of a man or woman who gave their life in service, have been set up in the park that spans nearly six acres. Organizers say they've added about 100 names as more information is found.

The project, started by Murray McCann as a small memorial, is now in its ninth year. He says he started it after seeing a similar installation in the United States.

"I wondered how many from Southern Alberta gave up their lives so that we could live this great life we have. That's when I came back, talked to George, and said I'd like to try it."

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 8:29 a.m.

A full list of times for the ceremonies can be found on the official website.