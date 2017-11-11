Thousands of Calgarians participated in Remembrance Day events around the city on Saturday to show their appreciation for armed forces members who died while serving Canada.

Large crowds gathered around the cenotaph in Central Memorial Park, outside The Military Museums and at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium for Remembrance Day services.

Following the ceremony at The Military Museums, the museum opened its doors to the public to allow Calgarians to learn more about the contributions of Canadian soldiers during wars and international conflicts.