If you’re looking to finish off your Christmas list, you couldn’t have picked a busier day to do it.

Moneris, the largest debit and credit card transaction processor in the country, says that more people will be heading to the mall on Friday than any other day of the year.

In 2015, the company says that 19.2M transactions happened on December 23.

It's not just Christmas gifts that people are looking for on Friday either.

"We're not just buying clothing and electronics, we're out buying food and alcohol to get us through the Christmas break and that's why it's just so busy," said Rob Cameron with Moneris.

Interac says that spending is expected to top $1B on Friday too.

Interac Flash functions, that many debit cards possess, is also very popular this season.

Moneris says that nearly half of all shoppers ‘tapped’ their cards to make purchases on Black Friday, a 121 percent increase over last year.

If you’re looking to head out yourself, experts advise to get there early as the shopping is expected to peak by mid-afternoon.

According to the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada, the average Canadian plans to spend $884 on gifts this year.

About 20 percent of people say they’ll spend less than $200.