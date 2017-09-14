People who want to have their say on the NDP government’s bill to scrap Daylight Saving Time will be able to do so at a public information session Thursday in Calgary.

The government says that about 75 percent of people they’ve spoken to say they want to get rid of the policy that sees a time change of one hour in the spring and the fall.

Earlier this year, Edmonton-Southwest MLA Thomas Dang proposed a bill to do away with Daylight Saving Time and put the province in step with our neighbours in Saskatchewan.

However, many businesses say the change would end up costing millions.

WestJet says departure times in B.C. would be earlier in order for travellers to make connecting flights.

“So, in that case, you could see that a passenger may choose not to take any of those 5 a.m. flights at all and choose alternative that actually overfly Alberta to get out east,” said Traci Bednard with the Edmonton International Airport.

Other organizations, like the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames, say that ditching DST would mean that many games would be starting too late for fans to watch.

The government is mulling over the possibility of holding a referendum on the issue, but a report estimates that that would cost between $2M and $6M when paired with a provincial election. A time vote on its own would cost nearly $22M.

Some say that that cost could end up being worth it.

"It will be a one-time cost to make that decision -- to give Albertans their voice -- versus what could be an ongoing cost of millions of dollars in lost economic opportunity for Alberta," said United Conservatives committee member Richard Gotfried.

Daylight Saving Time was brought into Alberta in 1971 and has been a long-running controversy ever since. Critics say it is an outdated and nettlesome concept that interrupts sleep patterns and causes confusion for little benefit.

The meeting in Calgary will be at the Coast Plaza Hotel from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Public hearings began in Edmonton earlier this week and will continue in Lethbridge on Friday.

(With files from the Canadian Press)