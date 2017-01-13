This is the first Friday the 13th of 2017 but Calgarians are taking this day in stride.

“I saw it on my calendar but never really thought anything about it,” says Walter Walyuchow who had a medical appointment today.

“The guy said the 13th ok? I said yea as long as I can bring my black cat.”

One resident of a downtown condo complex was not turned off by the building’s address; 1313 13 Avenue Southwest.

“I’m happy. The building and number have always been nice to me,” says Shakti Karangi.

She just moved to Calgary from India eight months ago and says,” I don’t care if it’s 13 or number eight. Even number eight is unlucky they say. I’m okay with number 13.”

The fear of the number 13 has been given a scientific name triskaidekaphobia.

The superstition surrounding Friday the 13th may have arisen in the Middle Ages in the painting “The Last Supper by Leonardo da Vinci” which shows 13 people at the table the night before Jesus’ crucifixion on Good Friday.

Others attribute the fear of the day to the 1907 novel by Thomas W. Lawson entitled “Friday, the Thirteenth” in which an unscrupulous broker takes advantage of the superstition to create a panic on Wall Street on a Friday the 13th.

Marilyn Costa says Friday the 13th has always been a good day for her.

“My parents were married on a Friday the 13th. It always worked out well in the 60 years they were married.”

However, one Calgarian didn’t have a great start to his Friday the 13th.

“I never thought much about it until this morning when I dropped the plate on the floor from the dishwasher. Then I said gosh it must be Friday the 13th,” says George Young.

Many athletes have certain rituals they make sure to follow on game days but that rarely includes fear of the number 13.

However, you won’t find a number 13 jersey on the Calgary Hitmen.

“It’s something we’ve talked about tin the past but not something I think about a whole lot,” says head coach Mark French. “Other teams I’ve coached and played on have certainly know number 13. Down the hall there’s a pretty good number 13 so I don’t know if there’s anything to it.”

French is referring to Calgary Flames number 13 Johnny Gaudreau.

The next Friday the 13th in 2017 occurs in October and there will be two Friday the 13ths per year until 2020.