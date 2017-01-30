Global backlash is continuing against U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration order, including here in Calgary.

About 75 people gathered to have their voices heard on Sunday, including Athba Samari, an Iraqi-Canadian.

She had planned to go to her sister’s wedding in Dubai, but since her flight transfers through Seattle, she won’t be allowed on board.

Samari is one of thousands affected by Trump’s order that prevents people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

The order has resulted in many people stranded abroad, unable to get home because their flights connect through the U.S.

It affects people from Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and Libya. Refugees from Syria have also been permanently blocked from entering the U.S., the order says.

Samari says action must be taken. “So many innocent, good people around the world are affected by the politics of United States but I think people around the world should mobilize to let goodness prevail.”

Meanwhile, immigration lawyers who have been watching the situation unfold, say that the order is only the beginning and the worst is yet to come.

“Like, you know, throwing a rock in a lake is going to have these ripples,” said immigration lawyer Raj Sharma. “It’s going to spread out and you’re going to have massive unintended consequences and a lot of innocent people who have done nothing wrong are being caught up in this Trumpquake.”

Late on Sunday afternoon, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security sent out a tweet that appears to allow Green Card holders to return home.

Trump also issued a statement around the same time, saying that the U.S. will resume issuing Visas to all countries once secure policies are put in place over the next 90 days.

As for Canada, Ahmed Hussen, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship who is himself a Somali immigrant, tried to clear up the confusion over Trump’s order on Sunday.

He says dual citizens can enter the U.S. but they should use their Canadian passports to travel.

People from the seven Muslim-majority countries who are permanent residents can still enter the U.S.

Hussen also said that Canada was given no warning about the sudden change.

Other protests against Trump’s travel ban are planned in Alberta on Monday, with one this evening at the Alberta legislature in Edmonton and in front of Calgary City Hall.