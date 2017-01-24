Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s town hall meeting at the University of Calgary is already attracting attention.

The event begins Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. in the Jack Simpson Gym and several dozen people are already lined up waiting to get inside.

Organizers are prepared for 1,700 people.

There are also 10 to 20 protestors outside the event.

A few are carrying signs that say “Kevin O’Leary for Prime Minister” and “Lock him up”.

It’s expected Alberta’s economy will dominate the session especially since U.S. President Donald Trump gave the Keystone XL pipeline the greenlight earlier today.

This is the final event on Trudeau’s calendar.

The prime minister and his cabinet ministers have spent the past several days in Calgary for a cabinet retreat.