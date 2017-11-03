Gas prices in Calgary have gone up for the second time in a week and some stations in the city are now charging over $1.27 a litre for regular grade.

Last week the average price at the pump was just under $1.04 a litre and currently prices in the city range between $1.08 and $1.49 depending on the grade and where you go.

Michael Ervin is the Senior Vice-President at Kent Group Ltd, a company that specializes in the petroleum industry, and says the rapid rise in prices is a bit of a shock for some.

“It is a bit of a surprise, I’m sure, for everybody, including myself because normally at this time of the year we’re seeing fuel prices on the decline after the summer high demand period but in a sense, it’s not surprising because we’ve seen over the last month, wholesale prices for gasoline go up in Calgary by about 20 cents per litre and so it was inevitable that the retail price would follow after such an increase in the wholesale price,” said Ervin.

He says gasoline demand is higher this year than last year but that is not the only factor contributing to the higher prices.

“There’s an awful lot of things happening in the States that I think are resulting in this. We’re seeing very, very high exports of distillates, which include diesel for instance in the United States, and that is providing some impetus for refiners to focus on diesel production to take advantage of the high margins they’re getting there and, somewhat I think, that’s at the expense of gasoline production and that’s one of the reasons why we’re seeing wholesale stocks of gasoline lower than they have been in the past,” said Ervin.

Ervin says wholesale prices always go up when stocks for gasoline decline.

“When you see retail prices rise as significantly as they have a lot of consumers get the idea that somehow gasoline companies are gouging but they have to keep in mind that wholesale prices change every day and pretty much every day over the last 30 days, they’ve been going up bit by bit. We don’t see retail prices rise equally every day and as wholesale prices have been going up and retail prices haven’t, that has put a squeeze on the retailers themselves to the point where somebody has cried uncle, raised the price and that has been kind of a signal for others to do the same but it’s really a tide that rises all the ships and so it’s not surprising that within a very short period of time retailers have responded to the move by one retailer to basically restore what would be a sustainable market.”

To compare gas prices in the city, check the GasBuddy or Calgarygasprices websites.