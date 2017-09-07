A number of Calgarians are still eager to get to Cuba and are awaiting their flight that’s scheduled to depart later on Thursday morning.

The Sunwing flight, destined for Varadero, is scheduled to depart just before 8:00 a.m.

Hurricane Irma is predicted to hit Cuba, but experts say the storm will likely avoid the island nation’s capital of Havana.

Varadero, on the northwestern coast, is still in the danger zone.

The flight reportedly has less than 20 people checked in and staff say there have been a number of last-minute cancellations.

The passengers who have checked in say they aren't going for vacation purposes, but to check on family and property in the region.

Isaias Ruiz says his mother-in-law has checked in for the flight and has a specific reason why she is getting onto the plane and into the path of Hurricane Irma.

"She is just one of those old fashioned ladies that wants to go back home and help. She knows there is going to be electricity cut off, she knows food is going to be missing, she knows there is going to be flu there, but she wants to go back."

Ruiz says she doesn't think about the potential for danger from the storm.

"She doesn't have any concern. She is just going back home because her son is there and she is worried about him. She is bringing lots of things for helping people in Varadero. She is actually from Cardenas that is very near to that city."

He says he isn't concerned about her either.

"I know she is going to be fine. She has been through a few hurricanes before. Not like this big one."

Others boarding the flight say they want to go to make sure their dreams aren't completely washed away.

"I've got a house there; I've got a residency. I;m going to go sit in my house. I've been building a house for four years and it's almost done," said Dean Masqwa. "I don't want to sit here and wonder about it."

Sunwing, based in Toronto, has already cancelled a number of flights to other parts of Cuba and has sent aircraft to retrieve vacationers from areas expected to be hit by the massive Category 5 hurricane.

Air Canada, WestJet and Air Transat are also operating additional flights to help people escape the path of Irma.

A number of Calgarians who have family in the Caribbean are watching the events unfold.

“I was concerned when I first heard about it,” said Lorna Murray. “Knowing that we’re from the Caribbean or other places that the path has taken and what happened in Texas, you kind of figure you want to keep an eye on this because you never know.”

Many airlines are allowing vacationers to rebook their flights to different destinations at no cost.

Hurricane Irma has already killed at least 10 people and caused widespread destruction in the small Caribbean island of Barbuda.