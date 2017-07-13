Police are reminding people to secure their properties after a couple of residents were confronted by a man during late night break-ins last week.

Last Wednesday, a man entered a home through an unlocked door in the 1700 block of 22 Avenue NW at about 1:50 a.m.

The homeowner woke up and confronted the man, who then assaulted her before fleeing the residence. The woman suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Police were called to a home in the 2500 block of 17 Street NW about 10 minutes later for reports of another break-in.

The suspect matched the description of the man in the first incident and also confronted the homeowner before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was located by a canine unit a short distance away and arrested.

Nelson Roman Twoyoungmen, 18, of Calgary, is charged with two counts of break and enter and one count of assault.

Police are reminding Calgarians to lock up their homes and detached garages, even if someone is home, and have the following tips to help prevent break-ins:

Always remove garage door openers from vehicles parked near your residence. Offenders will often target vehicles that have openers in them to gain access to a residence

Secure all of your windows and doors, even if you are home

Ensure your detached garage has a deadbolt lock on the door and a strong door frame

Keep your car keys in an unlikely place, not right beside your door for thieves to easily find

Keep irreplaceable documents, photos and items in an unlikely place

Get to know your neighbours

If you’re going away, make sure your house looks lived in. Have someone pick-up the mail, mow the lawn/shovel the snow, etc.

Anyone who has been a victim of a crime can report it to the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or 911 if it is a crime in progress.