

CTV Calgary Staff





The Calgary Police Service, in partnership with the Edmonton Police Service, have released photos of three persons of interest that they hope will help them in the investigation of three murders that took place late last year.

“The victims that were involved in these matters, in one way or another, to one degree or another, are involved in what I would describe as an organized crime lifestyle,” said Insp. Paul Wozney of the CPS Major Crimes Section. “I don’t know what the connection is.”

In the first incident, Calgary police were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Redstone Manor N.E. on September 20, 2016 at about 8:00 p.m.

They say two people, Cuc Lung, 34, and Quang Tran, 38, were sitting in their vehicle in the driveway when they were shot to death by a group of unknown suspects.

Lung’s five-year-old son was also in the car when the shooting took place, but he was not injured.

“You can image being in a situation like that as a little boy and I can report that that little person is doing well, as well as can be expected and is certainly safe,” said Wozney.

Tran was pronounced dead that the scene while Lung was taken to hospital but later died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The second incident took place in Edmonton on October 7, 2016 and resulted in the death of Phu Phan, 30.

Edmonton officers were called to the scene of a shooting at 171 Avenue and 126 Street, in the community of Rapperswill.

Phan, Edmonton’s 35th homicide of 2016, was found dead on the driveway of his home.

Investigators say all three shootings were targeted and the public is not at risk.

“We do know that organized crime and people that are involved in that lifestyle, they have no borders, so they move very fluidly throughout the province, throughout western Canada and throughout our country and we certainly have information that this particular group may go to Edmonton and may be in Calgary. Where they are? Don’t know, we’re trying to identify who they are and we’re trying to get information from the community of where they may have been during the time of these offences,” said Wozney.

Police have now released images of three people they believe may know something about the murders of the three victims. They are hoping the public will be able to identify these persons of interest so police can speak with them.

“We don’t know the connection between the three persons of interest. What we’re doing is we’re making a plea to the community to ask for some assistance in helping corroborate the identity of who these people are, “ Wozney added. “It’s our belief that the victims in this matter, so the two Calgary victims and the Edmonton victim, are not known to one another.”

Anyone in Calgary with information about the LUNG, TRAN and PHAN homicides or the men in the photos is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org