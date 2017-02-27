Calgary Catholic community welcomes new bishop
Bishop Fred Henry will be replaced by Bishop William McGratten in an official ceremony on Monday evening.
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 8:21AM MST
Last Updated Monday, February 27, 2017 8:26AM MST
The Calgary Catholic Diocese will be officially installing the city’s new bishop at a special mass scheduled for later on Monday evening.
Bishop William McGratten, from Peterborough, is replacing the outspoken Bishop Fred Henry, who stepped down in January because of medical issues.
In a letter posted online, Henry said his severe arthritis was making it difficult to do the job anymore.
William McGratten is expected to talk about his plans at a news conference scheduled at 11:00 a.m.
His installation ceremony will be held at St. Mary’s Cathedral at 7:30 p.m.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Police investigating after woman stabbed in northeast Calgary
- Calgary Catholic community welcomes new bishop
- Date night goes up in flames after spare e-cigarette battery explodes in pocket
- Oscars oops: 'Moonlight' wins after envelope flub
- Aid agencies feeling pressure as asylum-seekers continue crossings into Canada