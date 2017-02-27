The Calgary Catholic Diocese will be officially installing the city’s new bishop at a special mass scheduled for later on Monday evening.

Bishop William McGratten, from Peterborough, is replacing the outspoken Bishop Fred Henry, who stepped down in January because of medical issues.

In a letter posted online, Henry said his severe arthritis was making it difficult to do the job anymore.

William McGratten is expected to talk about his plans at a news conference scheduled at 11:00 a.m.

His installation ceremony will be held at St. Mary’s Cathedral at 7:30 p.m.