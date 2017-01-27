Tens of thousands of Calgarians are expected to flock to Chinatown this weekend to help ring in the Chinese New Year.

Tony Wong, vice-president of the Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre, says visitors to the Chinese New Year carnival can expect to encounter a New Year’s market as well as martial arts, dance, vocal and music performances on both Saturday and Sunday.

“We’ll have some performances but the most important major event would be the dragon and lion dance at 12:00 (noon) on the east side of the cultural centre at the intersection of 1 Street and 2 Avenue Southwest,” said Wong.

Despite the projected crowd, Wong says there will be plenty of activities scheduled to ensure everyone has a great view. “We will have one golden dragon with 16 lions to ensure you should have a good spot to watch the performance,” said Wong. “After the dragon and lion dance, inside the culture centre we’ll have performances of every kind the whole afternoon.”

The god of prosperity will be on hand distributing red envelopes to guests as a token of good luck.

Wong says the rooster symbolizes strength, courage, good manners and loyalty. “The Year of the Rooster is going to bring good luck to everybody and you can count on the loyalty of your friends.

Volunteers and staff at the Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre have been decorating for the better part of three weeks and look forward to welcoming their fellow Calgarians to the Chinese New Year carnival.

Wong wishes all Calgarians well in the Year of the Rooster. “May the god of wealth bring you prosperity and good health throughout the year.”

For more information on the Chinese New Year carnival, visit Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre.