It's going to cost at least $2M more for Calgary to pursue a 2026 Winter Olympic bid and council will be deciding whether or not it's a feasible idea following a debate on Monday.

Just over a week ago, city administrators told Mayor Nenshi and council that if the city wants to progress its Olympic dream, they'll need to come up with addtional money, on top of the $5M earmarked for the bid committee earlier this year.

In October, the Bid Exploration Committee told council that it would cost $4.6B to host the Games here, with just over half of that coming from taxpayers.

Councillors seem to be split on the issue, so that only means it will be a heated debate in chambers on Monday.